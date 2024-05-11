OPPOSITION COLLAPSE IN NKEYEMA AS PF AND SP MEMBERS DEFECT TO UPND.

11/5/24

Opposition PF and SP officials have defected to the ruling UPND in what has become a daily event as UPND is the most attractive party in Western Province and Zambia.

Over 350 defectors mainly from PF and SP were warmly received by Provincial Vice Chairman for Politics Mr Austin Muneku in Munkuye Nkeyema this afternoon.

Spokesperson for the defectors former PF District Mobilisation Coordinator Patrick Kalima, cited President Hakainde Hichilema’s strides to unite and develop the country without leaving anyone behind.

He also praised the President for all the empowerment initiatives to improve citizens’ welfare especially the youth.

Meanwhile former Socialist Party Litoya Ward Mobilization youth official Katongo Mubanga, cited lack of direction in SP as the party leadership invest all their time and energy attacking and vilifying President Hichilema, without offering any alternative solutions.

The Provincial Vice Chairman for Politics is leading a delegation that’s touring all the 16 districts in Western Province, to mobilize and grow the party in readiness for 2026.

His entourage includes Presidential Campaign Team Chairman Max Kasabi, Provincial Youth Chairman Jack Mwanga, Provincial Vice Chairperson for Mobilization and Strategy Rachel Kuliwa Sinyama and Provincial Trustee Memory Mwangala Mubita.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.