COURT WANTS UPDATE ON KAIZAR ZULU WHEREABOUTS

COURT WANTS UPDATE ON KAIZAR WHEREABOUTS

Lusaka Magistrates Court wants a police officer to give an update on the whereabouts of fugitive former State House political advisor Kaizar Zulu, who is currently on bench warrant.

This is in one of the court cases in which Zulu is charged with the offence of conversion not amounting to theft involving a Toyota Land Cruiser VX worth K955,000 assigned to him while he served at State House.

He denied the charge before Lusaka magistrate Mutinta Mwenya sometime towards the end of 2022, but later stopped attending court and has since been on the run for almost a year.

His two sureties, lawmakers Munir Zulu and Mulenga Fube, were early this year ordered to forfeit K50,000 each which they signed up for in an event the accused stops attending court.