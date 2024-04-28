Bally must be warned, he is eating with a poisonous political snake – ZUMANI

Former State House Political Advisor Zumani Zimba has said that people around the Head of State are projecting false friendship when they mean to eat big and dump him.

“Enock Kavindele, this man is a legendary money lover and dangerous slippery fellow with zero trace of patriotism, mainly known for being a proxy of exploitive Western imperialists at the expense of Zambia.

“It is shocking that the same Kavindele who was treated as UPND’s enemy during PF is now parading himself as the closest friend of Bally. Well, Bally must be warned, he is eating with a poisonous political snake that will bite, kill and bury him soon, Kavindele is a fat traitor politically and will surely dump HH in 2026 as he has done it now to Lungu https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/