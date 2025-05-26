2025 Draft Constitution is More Poisonous and Deadly than Bill 10



By Dr Gabriel Bwalya Nsofwa



Before I provide an analysis of why I believe the 2025 proposed constitution amendment is more detrimental than Bill 10, I would like to appeal to political party cadres who plan to harm us when we offer constructive criticism, emphasizing that we have the inherent right to discuss the constitution as it affects us all. It is imperative that you respect other people’s views and tolerate opposing opinions.





Having said that, let me elucidate why the 2025 Constitution Draft is more deadly and poisonous than Bill 10.



To commence, the UPND government has proposed increasing the number of nominated MPs to a number determined by an Act of Parliament. There is no justification for increasing the number of nominated MPs from the current 8, as this will result in a drain on public resources.





Furthermore, the UPND government’s proposal to determine the number of nominated MPs through an Act of Parliament is perilous to our democracy. This is because the ruling party can unilaterally amend an Act of Parliament with a simple majority, without requiring a two-thirds majority. Consequently, the ruling party can arbitrarily increase the number of nominated MPs, potentially enabling them to enact any law, including detrimental ones. Zambians must reject this amendment.





Another reason why the 2025 Draft Constitution is more deadly and poisonous to our democracy is the proposed Mixed Member Proportionality System. This system aims to bring in 20 youths, 20 women, and 3 people living with disabilities.

While we concur with the inclusion of these groups, we take issue with the method of determining which individuals from these categories will enter Parliament. Primarily, political party cadres will benefit, rather than ordinary youths and women. The number of representatives each political party can choose will be determined by the number of presidential election results.

In this scenario, the ruling party will exploit this method to secure more MPs, compromising the system of checks and balances in Parliament. The ruling party will be able to pass any law they desire, as they will possess the requisite number of MPs.





These are just a few examples; there are more contentious issues that we may address later. This poses a significant threat to our democracy, and Zambians must reject this amendment. Members of the ruling party may not perceive any issues currently, but this law will ultimately haunt them or their future generations. We must not enact laws solely to prolong our tenure in power; rather, we should enact laws that benefit our people.





Dr Gabriel Bwalya Nsofwa is an Educationist, promoter of fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms. He is also an Aspiring Candidate for Bwacha Constituency in 2026.