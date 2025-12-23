2025 Grade 7 &  Grade 9  ECZ Exam Results Are Out

The Government has officially released the 2025 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and Junior Secondary School Leaving Examination (JSSLE) results, with 71.36 percent of Grade Seven candidates passing and 72.25 percent of Grade Nine candidates obtaining certificates, reflecting improved performance and reduced absenteeism nationwide.



Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima said the timely release of results would allow parents and guardians to adequately prepare learners for the 2026 academic year.



A total of 587,471 candidates registered for the 2025 PSLE, representing an 8.17 percent increase from 2024. Of these, 538,824 candidates (91.72 percent) sat for the examination, while 48,647 candidates (8.26 percent) were absent, a reduction from 9.44 percent the previous year.



Out of those who sat the PSLE, 384,592 candidates (71.36 percent) passed by obtaining Divisions One to Three. Girls accounted for 52.36 percent of those who passed, while 47.64 percent were boys.

However, 154,373 candidates (28.64 percent) failed the examination and will not proceed to Form One. All successful candidates have been selected to Form One in 2026, giving a national progression rate of 71.36 percent.



At Junior Secondary level, 303,674 candidates entered the 2025 examination, a 6.59 percent decrease from 2024. Of these, 285,634 candidates (94.06 percent) sat for the examination, while 18,011 candidates (5.94 percent) were absent.



Performance at Grade Nine level showed a marked improvement, with 206,357 candidates (72.25 percent) obtaining certificates, up from 55.89 percent in 2024, an increase of 16.36 percentage points. A further 72,321 candidates (25.32 percent) obtained statements, while 6,956 candidates (2.44 percent) failed. Slightly more boys (72.30 percent) than girls (72.20 percent) obtained certificates.



The Grade 10 progression rate for 2025 stands at 72.25 percent, compared to 55.89 percent recorded in 2024. The Minister attributed the improvement to the government’s decision to abolish automatic progression and strengthen learner competencies.



Mr. Syakalima also confirmed that no examination paper leakages were recorded in 2025 and that no cases of malpractice were reported during the PSLE. However, during the Junior Secondary examinations, 92 individual candidates and one examination centre were reported for suspected malpractice, and their results have been withheld pending investigations by the Examinations Council of Zambia.



The Minister announced that Form One and Grade 10 classes will open on Monday, 12 January 2026, with a two-week grace period ending on 23 January 2026. Results are available via SMS on MTN and ZAMTEL using shortcode 8383, while e-statements can be accessed free of charge on the ECZ online portal.

Parents and guardians have been urged to ensure learners report to school on time, as learning will commence immediately upon reopening.

To access grade 7 and 9 exam results , simply text Exam Number SPACE year SPACE grade e.g (1234567890 2025 G9) to 8383 at a cost of only K4.18.



On ZAMTEL



Note : Results Are Not Available On Airtel But Can Be Accessed On MTN.