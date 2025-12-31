2025 IN REVIEW: Outbreak of presidential candidates in PF

2025 will go down as one of the most dramatic years in the history of the Patriotic Front (PF) as the former ruling party has witnessed an unprecedented outbreak of presidential hopefuls all eyeing the party ticket ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Barely four years after losing power and while still struggling to put its house in order, the PF has turned into a political maternity ward, giving birth to a long list of members who believe they are the chosen ones to return the party to State House since the death of its leader Edgar Lungu six months ago.

Leading the growing pack is former Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, whose supporters believe his calm political tone make him a safe bet for the party’s comeback.

Former Mines and Minerals Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has also thrown his hat into the ring.

Never one to shy away from controversy, Bemba proverbs and fainting specialist Chishimba Kambwili has equally expressed interest.

PF figurehead and self proclaimed financier Given Lubinda is another in the race.

Also emerging is Greyford Monde, while South Africa-based business man Willah Mudolo has joined the race.

Afro-rearing Mporokoso parliamentarian Brian Mundubile, has equally made his intentions known, a move that has further heated up internal tensions within the party.

The only surviving PF president who is currently serving as deputy secretary general and Matero lawmaker Miles Sampa, is also in the mix, continuing his long-standing ambition to lead the party.

Rounding off the growing list is Makebi Zulu, who has abandoned his spokesperson post in South Africa and rushed home to replace his late boss.

However, despite many factions, no one among the above has the ‘Lugwalo’ except the Mafinga lawmaker Robert Chabinga who legally owns the party with his secretary general Morgan Ng’ona and has since halted a party convention through a court injunction.

Time is ticking, tomorrow marks the beginning of an election year but the country’s biggest opposition party still finds itself at crossroads, with many wondering whether the abundance of ambition from the aspiring presidents will resuscitate the party which its former secretary general Davies Mwila said was already dead.

By George Musonda

Kalemba December 31, 2025