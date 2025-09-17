2025 MALAWI  ELECTIONS: several cabinet ministers have lost their seats in the parliamentary vote

MINISTERS TUMBLE IN MALAWIAN ELECTION
In the September 16, 2025, Malawi elections, several cabinet ministers lost their seats in the parliamentary vote.
The final number of ministers defeated is not yet confirmed, as ballot counting continued after the polls closed.
However, early reports indicate a significant turnover within the government.
MINISTERS WHO ARE VICTIMS SO FAR:
1. Abida Mia
2. Ibrahim Matola
3. Owen Chomanika
4. Deus Gumba
5. Jessie Kabwira
6. Benedicto Chambo
7. Jacob Hara
8. Jean Sendeza
9. Khumbize Chiponda
10. Ken Zikhale
11. Uchizi Mkandawire
Congratulations to Malawians for having peaceful elections and for the members of Parliament who lost elections Hard lucky..it is not the end of the world, when people get tired they speak through the ballot especially if you’re arrogant.l’m seeing most senior UPND losing their Parliamentary seats next year in our general elections in the likes of Jack Mwiimbu.