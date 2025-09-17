2025 MALAWI  ELECTIONS: several cabinet ministers have lost their seats in the parliamentary vote

MINISTERS TUMBLE IN MALAWIAN ELECTION





In the September 16, 2025, Malawi elections, several cabinet ministers lost their seats in the parliamentary vote.

The final number of ministers defeated is not yet confirmed, as ballot counting continued after the polls closed.

However, early reports indicate a significant turnover within the government.





MINISTERS WHO ARE VICTIMS SO FAR:



1. Abida Mia

2. Ibrahim Matola

3. Owen Chomanika

4. Deus Gumba



5. Jessie Kabwira

6. Benedicto Chambo

7. Jacob Hara

8. Jean Sendeza



9. Khumbize Chiponda

10. Ken Zikhale

11. Uchizi Mkandawire