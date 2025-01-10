2025 SADC MEDIA AWARDS COMPETITION LAUNCH IN ZAMBIA



Today, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana officially launched the 2025 SADC Media Awards competition.



Highlights from the press briefing;





✅️All practicing journalists in Zambia are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity by competing in this prestigious regional media competition.



CATEGORIES AVAILABLE FOR COMPETITION



✅️ Photo Journalism: This category recognises excellence in photography that tells a story about SADC and its activities.





✅️Print Journalism: This category recognises excellence in writing and reporting about SADC and its activities.



✅️Television Journalism: This category recognizes excellence in television reporting and production about SADC and its activities.



✅️Radio Journalism: This category recognizes excellence in radio reporting and production about SADC and its activities.





✅️A panel of independent judges will adjudicate the entries, using the following criteria;



i. Relevance to regional integration themes.

ii. Quality of writing, broadcasting, or photography.

iii. Impact and reach of the entry.

iv. Adherence to professional ethics and standards.





✅️The first prize winner in each category receives US$2,500 whilst the runner-up receives US$1,000.



BENEFITS



✅️Participating in SADC media awards provides an opportunity for individual journalists to;

i. Showcase their work and skills to a regional audience.

ii. Gain recognition and credibility in their field.



iii. Network with other journalists and media professionals from across the region.

iv. Enhance their knowledge and understanding of regional issues and developments.



✅️At institutional level, participating in the SADC media awards and engaging in regional reporting can;





i. Enhances the reputation and credibility of media houses.

ii. Provide opportunities for media houses to expand their coverage and reach a wider audience.

iii. Foster collaboration and partnerships between media houses and institutions across the region.





✅️And at national level, participating in SADC media awards and engaging in regional reporting can;

i. promotes a better understanding of regional issues and developments among the general public.

ii. Foster a sense of regional identity and citizenship.



iii. Enhance the country’s reputation and credibility within the region.

iv. provide opportunities for the country to showcase its contributions and achievements to the SADC region.





✅️Journalists can obtain more information and entry forms from the department of Press and Media Development at Ministry of Information and Media.



✅️Completed forms, with all required information typed-in and must be submitted by 28th February 2025.





SADC Media Awards were established in 1996 and its main aim is to recognise and reward excellence in journalism that promotes regional integration, cooperation, and development within the Southern African Development Community (SADC)