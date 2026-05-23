Ghalibaf tells Pakistan army chief Iran will not compromise

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir in Tehran that the Islamic Republic would not compromise on what he called the rights of the Iranian nation and country, state TV reported.

Ghalibaf said Iran’s armed forces had rebuilt their capabilities during the ceasefire and warned that if the United States “foolishly restarts the war,” the consequences would be “more crushing and bitter.”

Iranian state TV also reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a second meeting with Munir after talks on Iran’s proposals.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said gaps in the talks remain wide.