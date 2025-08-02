2025 Zambia Agriculture and Commercial Show Officially Opens Today



…President Hichilema Welcomes Botswana’s President Boko as Guest of Honour





Lusaka, August 2, 2025 — The 2025 Zambia Agriculture and Commercial Show officially opens today in Lusaka under the theme “Adapting to Climate Change.”





President Hakainde Hichilema made the announcement in a Facebook post this morning, inviting citizens, exhibitors, and international guests to participate in what he described as a key national platform for innovation, resilience, and transformation.





In his post, President Hichilema reflected on the lessons of last year’s severe drought and Zambia’s remarkable turnaround, crediting the country’s success to collective determination and smart reforms.





“The drought tested our food and energy security, but it also reminded us of our greatest strengths – resilience, solidarity, and innovation. Let this year’s show be a springboard for strategic thought, action, and transformation,” he wrote.





The post highlights Zambia’s recovery from the devastating 2024 drought to a bumper harvest of nearly 4 million tonnes of maize, made possible by a revamped e-voucher system that delivered farming inputs to 99 per cent of beneficiaries before the rainy season, and the successful clean-up of the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), which saw over 210,000 ineligible names removed and 208,000 genuine farmers added.





And during a bilateral meeting at State House yesterday, President Hichilema also announced that His Excellency Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana, will serve as Guest of Honour and officially officiate the opening ceremony of the Agricultural Show today.





“It is my honour to welcome His Excellency Advocate Duma Gideon Boko as our Guest of Honour. His presence at this important national event is a symbol of our shared regional commitment to sustainable development and climate resilience,” the President said.





With the official opening today, the Showgrounds are expected to welcome thousands of visitors and stakeholders focused on climate-smart agriculture, clean energy, and sustainable business solutions.



(C) UPND Media Team