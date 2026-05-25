2026 ELECTIONS, ABOUT FREEDOM – NKOMBO



By Elias Kamanga



Former Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo has likened the 2026 general elections to Zambia’s historic turning points of 1964, 1991, 2011 and 2021, describing the upcoming polls as another national struggle for freedom.





Nkombo said the 2026 elections will be about reclaiming true freedom and rejecting what he termed systematic attacks on citizens’ rights and democratic participation.





Speaking in his Africa Freedom Day message, Nkombo said Zambia’s freedom was never handed to its people on a silver platter, but was won through sacrifice and courage at defining moments in the country’s history.





He said in 1964, Zambians fought colonial oppression; in 1991, they rejected one-party rule; while in 2011 and 2021, citizens once again voted for change and defended democratic ideals.





“At each of these moments, Zambians bravely chose freedom over deception,” Nkombo said.



He warned that the country now stands at yet another crossroads ahead of the 2026 elections.





“In 2026, the moment is here and it is for this generation to choose to protect their freedoms by fighting injustice by the powerful,” he said.



Nkombo further stated that recent acts of political violence and intimidation against citizens seeking to participate in governance should alarm every Zambian regardless of political affiliation.





He maintained that Africa Freedom Day should not merely be treated as a symbolic celebration, but as a reminder that freedom must constantly be defended from abuse, intimidation and injustice.





The Mazabuka Central independent candidate recently came under attack during nomination activities, an incident he says reflects the growing intolerance and shrinking democratic space in the country ahead of next year’s elections.