2026 ELECTIONS WILL BE A REFERENDUM ON MPS’ PERFORMANCE



As Zambia moves closer to the 2026 General Elections, one thing is becoming increasingly clear — this election will not just be about party popularity or campaign promises. It will be about performance, particularly that of Members of Parliament (MPs).





Since 2021, MPs have had unprecedented access to resources through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development. This fund was designed to bridge development gaps and empower communities to identify and implement local priorities through Ward Development Committees (WDCs), using participatory tools such as Peerwise Ranking.





The CDF presents a historic opportunity for MPs to deliver tangible development — clean drinking water, improved roads, quality schools, and better health facilities. However, not all have seized it. Some MPs have chosen to ignore community priorities, using CDF to reward party loyalists or pursue personal gain.





For such leaders, the blame lies squarely with themselves. The electorate is now more aware and more discerning. In 2026, voters are unlikely to be swayed by rhetoric or political allegiance. They will be asking one simple question: “What has my MP done for my community?”





The message is clear — CDF was not created for political patronage, but for development. Any MP, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, who has failed to deliver visible progress on the ground should not expect a vote of confidence from the people.





The 2026 elections, therefore, will not merely test political slogans. They will measure results.



By Chilufya Kasonde



Ilelanga News. February 02, 2026