2026 is not just another election,it is a choice between progress and regression. Let’s choose progress. Let’s choose President Hakainde Hichilema- Don Mwenda

By Bright Tembo



“This is not just about politics—it’s about patriotism,” says Central Province UPND youth leader Don Mwenda, rallying Zambians to unite behind President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the 2026 general elections.





“We owe it to ourselves and our future to ensure a landslide victory for a leader who has transformed hope into action.”



Speaking in an interview, Mwenda emphasized that supporting President Hichilema’s re-election is not merely a political choice but it is a patriotic duty born out of the remarkable progress the country has witnessed during his first term in office.





“It is our responsibility as citizens,especially we the youth,to ensure that President Hakainde Hichilema wins the 2026 elections with a landslide victory,” he said. “This is not just about preference; it’s about recognizing the undeniable transformation under his leadership.”





Mwenda pointed to key achievements already delivered, particularly in employment creation. For over a decade, thousands of trained teachers, nurses, and graduates remained jobless. But under President Hichilema’s administration, massive recruitment in education, healthcare, and even the defence forces has breathed new life into countless Zambian households.





“He has brought dignity and hope back to homes that had been forgotten,” Mwenda said.



He also praised Hichilema for restoring public confidence in national institutions and laying a solid foundation for long-term growth.





“This is a president who listens, plans, and delivers. We’re seeing economic stability, responsible debt restructuring, stronger international partnerships, and serious efforts to tackle corruption,” Mwenda noted. “These efforts may not provide overnight results, but they are planting the seeds for a prosperous Zambia.”





Mwenda passionately called on his fellow youth—those who understand the weight of struggle and the power of hope—to stand behind Hichilema’s vision for the nation.





“Let us protect our future by supporting a leader who is building it with sincerity and vision.”



He added that the full impact of Hichilema’s reforms and investments will become clearer in a second term, with progress in infrastructure, agriculture, education, healthcare, and industrial job creation.





In closing, Mwenda urged all citizens to view 2026 not just as an election, but as a critical turning point for Zambia’s future.





“President Hakainde Hichilema has shown discipline, humility, and a tireless commitment to serve. He is a servant-leader in the truest sense,always walking the talk. Let’s give him the mandate to finish the journey he has started.”





“2026 is not just another election,it is a choice between progress and regression. Let’s choose progress. Let’s choose President Hakainde Hichilema.”