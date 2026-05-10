Electoral Process Bill Passes Second Reading in Parliament



By Doreen Chembe



The Electoral Process Bill Number 44 of 2026 has passed the second reading in Parliament following extensive debate among Members of Parliament.





Speaking during the debate, Vice President Mutale Nalumango said the government is not seeking to repeal the 2016 Act but rather improve and strengthen the country’s electoral system.





The Vice President urged Members of Parliament to support the bill, stating that it will help enhance the electoral process in Zambia.





Meanwhile, Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa questioned why some opposition Members of Parliament are debating the bill when they did not initially support the enactment of Bill Number 7 of 2025, which supports mixed-member proportional representation in Parliament.





Mr. Mweetwa has however praised the High Court of Zambia for upholding justice by dismissing a petition by the Chapter One Foundation, which sought to stop the National Assembly from proceeding with debate on the Electoral Process Bill..





And Education Minister, Douglas Syakalima said the ruling party is confident of winning the 2026 General Elections due to the various initiatives Government has implemented, including the free education policy , now law, which has enabled over 2.5 million

pupils to access education.





Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo said the Government has delivered development in many sectors, particularly agriculture, through various empowerment and support programmes.





The Electoral Process Bill will now move to the Committee Stage for detailed examination by a specialized parliamentary committee.



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