Kopulande Breaks Record



By Dr. Matthews Phiri

7th May 2026



The Electoral Commission of Zambia has released the schedule for the pre-screening of 1,000 aspiring candidates. In a historic first, a differently abled candidate will appear on the ballot.





Dr. Sebastian Kopulande, former Member of Parliament for Chembe and Special Duties Advisor to President Levy Mwanawasa, is among those whose names have been published. Dr. Kopulande lost his right hand in a tragic road traffic accident in November 2003.





Today, he stands as an inspiration to many Zambians living with disabilities, demonstrating that a physical setback is not a barrier to leadership or public service. With extensive experience in government, Dr. Kopulande enters the race as one of the most seasoned candidates, fully prepared for the mammoth task of bringing the country back on the rails.





His track record includes serving as Comptroller and Permanent Secretary at State House under President Frederick Chiluba, Director of Industry at the Ministry of Commerce, and Senior Private Secretary in the Office of the Vice President, where he conceptualised the establishment the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).





He has also been the brain behind the establishment of several major institutions that still serve the Zambian public today such as the ZDA, CEEC, MFEZ, IDC, PHI and others.





However, concerns have emerged over alleged blocking tactics reportedly being employed by the ruling party. The key question now is whether President Hakainde Hichilema will also move to block the first differently abled candidate to ever contest in a Zambian Presidential election.