Mundubile’s Absence from Parliament Draws Attention



First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, Malungo Chisangano, has reserved ruling on whether Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile is in order for being absent from the House for four consecutive days.





The matter arose after Katombola MP Clement Andeleki raised a point of order, questioning whether Mr. Mundubile had breached Standing Order 283 by allegedly staying away from Parliament without seeking permission from the Speaker or the Government Chief Whip.





“Madam Speaker, I’m rising on a very serious point of order directed at Mporokoso MP Brian Mundubile, who has been absent for some days,” Andeleki said.





“Is the Member in order to stay away from the House while continuing to draw a government salary?” he asked.



In response, Ms. Chisangano said she would reserve her ruling to allow time to study the matter further.





The issue, however, sparked reactions in the chamber, with Shiwang’andu MP Stephen Kampyongo attempting to defend his colleague during the proceedings.





Mr. Kampyongo was later ordered out of the House by the First Deputy Speaker for causing disruptions while the point of order was being raised.





“I reserve the ruling for later in order for me to study the matter very well,” Ms. Chisangano said.

Source: Kalemba