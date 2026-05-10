Sampa to Endorse Brian Mundubile



…A tip from a reliable source indicates that Miles Sampa is set to endorse Brian Mundubile after meeting BM8 funders…







A reliable source who wants to remain unanimous for fear of victimization has disclosed that PF faction president Miles Sampa is scheduled to endorse Brian Mundubile after meeting BM8 funders.





According to the source Sampa is believed to have received a huge sum of money.



“Yes, Miles Sampa will endorse Brian Mundubile. They had a meeting with BM8 funders. So what I am certain is that some huge sum of money were demanded by Sampa. And tomorrow or any other day, you will see Sampa endorsing Brian Mundubile,” the source said.





Efforts to get a comment from both Miles Sampa and Brian Mundubile proved futile as their mobile lines went unanswered.