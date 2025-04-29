2026 is the key to unlock the mouth for both eating and talking- Hon. Mutotwe L. Kafwaya

Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe L. Kafwaya writes::::



STOP EATING AND STOP TALKING – leadership does not care.



Our economic and legal environments are speaking in clear terms.



The economics of our country Zambia today is such that leadership can export maize reserves when maize meal is excessively expensive. They can also export electricity when people are subjected to the experience of long hours of electricity load-shedding.



Resulting from that crippling electricity load-shedding, medium and small scale enterprises cannot operate optimally. Even large scale companies like Parmalat and Orca Deco would announce downsizing due to a bad economic environment.



Leadership does not care. If they did, practical steps would already be seen being done by now. Instead we are getting a promise of double the GDP should we give UPND a new lease of office in 2026.



But, if I may, there are questions to ask;



What has happened to the promise of cheap fuel?



What has happened to the promise of cheap maize meal?



What has happened to the promise of cheap fertilizer?



What has happened to the promise of no electricity load-shedding?



If what has happened to these promises is what will happen to the new GDP promise, then I expect a contraction of GDP should we give UPND another term of office.



I say so because we are talking about the same party, the same political philosophy, the same set of leaders who have the same meaning to the word ‘promise.’



This can only change if they denounce their earlier promises and say that when they told us that the cost of living would improve, they actually meant that it would deteriorate further.



And so, for those who could barely afford before 2021 elections, leadership is saying to you that stop eating! And they don’t care. We know what they could’ve done if they cared.



What is worse is that you won’t just stop eating, but you also have to stop talking! If you don’t heed, the same leadership has created laws to ensure that your freedom of expression is limited. Those are your cyber laws. They are now in place.



Keep quite and sadly stay hungry – 2026 is the key to unlock the mouth for both eating and talking.



I am sorry, but that is where we are.



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK28.04.2025