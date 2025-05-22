2026 NO CHANGE ZAMBIA FORWARD WITH HH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE



21/5/25



The people of Lewanika Ward in Mongu Central Constituency chanted “2026 NO CHANGE ZAMBIA FORWARD WITH HH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE”



The crowd who were in uncompromising mood chanted this slogan repeatedly, citing the good policies President Hichilema is implementing to better the people’s lives, such as free education, increased CDF that has brought development to the doorsteps of the people and banning the much hated and despised caderism among many other policies.





This was during a party mobilization campaign meeting held in Lewanika Ward today, which was addressed by Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Coordinator General Max Kasabi and his team.





Kasabi told the cheering crowd to mobilize and campaign for President Hakainde Hichilema to the last man and woman standing, inorder for the progressive policies being implemented by government to continue.





” Some small dark corner political parties without any vision will come and tell you lies in an effort to tarnish the President’s good image but don’t entertain them, as they are time wasters and political scammers driven by personal hatred for HH and insatiable appetite for political power, but with absolutely no vision and no idea about governance, let’s give HH 100% votes in 2026 to Win Big and whitewash the opposition in Western Province” Kasabi said to the cheering slogan chanting crowd.





ISSUED BY:



WESTERN PROVINCE UPND MEDIA TEAM.