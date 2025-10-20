2026 PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL HON. KELVIN KAUNDA OFFERS JOB TO LISA KAOMA AFTER VIRAL VIDEO
2026 Presidential hopeful Hon. Kelvin Kaunda has offered employment to Lisa Kaoma, the young woman whose graduation video went viral and attracted widespread attention both locally and internationally.
In a statement posted on his social media page, Hon. Kaunda announced that Lisa would be employed at a named hospital in Lusaka, describing the gesture as an act of forgiveness and encouragement.
“Lisa deserves a second chance a chance to demonstrate that one moment of youthful excitement should not define her future,” he said.
Hon. Kaunda explained that he viewed Lisa’s actions not with judgment, but as a display of confidence, passion, and joy after achieving something she had long worked for. He emphasized that young professionals are human too and, like their mentors and leaders, need guidance and support rather than condemnation.
He further linked his gesture to the upcoming National Day of Prayer, Fasting, and Reconciliation, noting that the spirit of forgiveness, unity, and renewal should be expressed through meaningful action.
“On this National Day of Prayer, I believe the message is best lived out through action by forgiving, restoring, and giving others a reason to hope again,” he wrote.
Hon. Kaunda appealed to the public to assist with Lisa Kaoma’s contact details and confirmed that she is expected to report for work on Monday, October 20th, 2025.
Hon. Kaunda if MP/former MP for where? Please remind us. The title Hon. XX is used for Mr./Ms XX who is an MP or former MP
Ati Hon Kunda. He has never been an MP or former MP how does he qualify to be called Honorable?
2. He is very ignorant about Nursing as profession. Ba Kaunda, to work as a nurse is not like a typist; a Nurse has to be registered by the same Council that suspended her (NMCZ) for her to Practice. They not allowed to Practicing without a License, she will add salt to injury if she accepts your offer. She will be charged for practicing without Authority and this is bigger case than the suspension for just a period as punishment.
So don’t draw her into another complication.
If you pit her try to go to NMCZ and negotiate for her BUT I tell you, those women there have stone hearts.
No they don’t have stone hearts. They are disciplined and sticklers for protocol just like judges in the courts of law.
But then pa Zed anyone who shows a disciplined approach to work is termed “balishupa” (he /she is difficult to get along with). We have a confused value system.