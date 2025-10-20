2026 PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL HON. KELVIN KAUNDA OFFERS JOB TO LISA KAOMA AFTER VIRAL VIDEO





2026 Presidential hopeful Hon. Kelvin Kaunda has offered employment to Lisa Kaoma, the young woman whose graduation video went viral and attracted widespread attention both locally and internationally.





In a statement posted on his social media page, Hon. Kaunda announced that Lisa would be employed at a named hospital in Lusaka, describing the gesture as an act of forgiveness and encouragement.





“Lisa deserves a second chance a chance to demonstrate that one moment of youthful excitement should not define her future,” he said.





Hon. Kaunda explained that he viewed Lisa’s actions not with judgment, but as a display of confidence, passion, and joy after achieving something she had long worked for. He emphasized that young professionals are human too and, like their mentors and leaders, need guidance and support rather than condemnation.





He further linked his gesture to the upcoming National Day of Prayer, Fasting, and Reconciliation, noting that the spirit of forgiveness, unity, and renewal should be expressed through meaningful action.





“On this National Day of Prayer, I believe the message is best lived out through action by forgiving, restoring, and giving others a reason to hope again,” he wrote.





Hon. Kaunda appealed to the public to assist with Lisa Kaoma’s contact details and confirmed that she is expected to report for work on Monday, October 20th, 2025.



Prime TV Zambia