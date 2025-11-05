2026 SALARY NEGOTIATIONS FOR PUBLIC SERVICE WORKERS OFFICIALLY OPENED

TODAY, Acting Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Siazongo Siakalenge, officially opened the 2026 negotiations for salaries and conditions of Public Service Workers at Sandy’s Creation Resort in Chilanga District.

Here are the highlights:

✅Commended the unions for maintaining a stable and cordial industrial relations environment in the public service, providing a solid foundation for the negotiations.

✅The Government has made significant efforts to improve employee welfare and service delivery, including:

i. Implementation of salary increments, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to fair compensation despite economic challenges

ii. Continued recruitment of health workers, teachers, and other essential workers to address critical needs in the public service

iii. Issuance of treasury authorities to facilitate upgrades and creation of new positions, enhancing career development opportunities

iv. Payment of pension benefits and pension reforms, ensuring the financial security of public service workers

✅Acknowledged the growing challenge of over-indebtedness among public service employees and proposed financial literacy education as a potential solution to help employees manage their finances effectively.

✅Encouraged the unions to engage with sector Ministries to appreciate the efforts made towards improving conditions of service and reducing personal-related debt, fostering a spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding.

✅The Government’s fiscal policy in 2026 will prioritize restoring and maintaining fiscal sustainability while supporting economic growth, job creation, and improved living conditions.

✅The key objective is to progressively reduce the fiscal deficit and limit reliance on domestic and foreign borrowing, ensuring a stable economic environment.

✅Uged the unions to submit reasonable demands that balance the needs of employees with the nation’s economic realities, ensuring a fair and sustainable outcome.

✅Called on both parties to remain focused and open-minded during the negotiations, ensuring that the process is conducted in a harmonious and cordial manner that promotes constructive dialogue and mutual

understanding.

MIM