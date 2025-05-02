2026 WILL BE “DON’T KUBEBA RELOADED” – SHI MWAPE TELLS UPND



Lusaka… Friday May 2, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President’s Political Advisor, Preston Chinyama, has warned that the 2026 general elections will mark the resurgence of a silent but potent citizens’ resistance, condemning the UPND-led government of betraying the people’s trust and acting as agents of foreign capital.



In a statement, Chinyama alias Shi Mwape, accused the ruling party of morphing into “a criminal cartel” that is “raping the sacred documents of the land” and violating the Constitution with impunity.



“They looked humble but that was pure pretence,” he charged. “They lied in opposition and they continue to lie in government… Now that they want us silent, we will manoeuvre silently.”



The Socialist Party official drew historical parallels between present-day economic exploitation and colonial pillage, referencing the tragic killing of Ngoni commander Nsingu and the carving up of Africa by colonial powers.



He accused the UPND government of serving the interests of multinational corporations that continue to extract Zambia’s mineral wealth while ordinary citizens remain impoverished.



“They have become auctioneers,” he contended, “granting tax holidays to the same mining cartels that fund them, even as those same mines post record profits in foreign stock exchanges.”



Shi Mwape stated that the government’s priorities are dictated by external interests, citing what he termed the “illegal selling of electricity” to neighbouring countries and the lack of transparency in fuel procurement.



He also referenced the still-pending delivery of ambulances and what he called “manufactured by-elections driven by selfish motives.”



“Their time is running out,” he said. “They know too well that they won’t manage to undo their lies. That is why they are panicking.”



The statement signalled the beginning of mass mobilization and formation of an opposition united front aimed at unseating the ruling party in 2026.



“Don’t Kubeba is back,” he declared. “This time, it’s reloaded. We will mobilise, organise, educate and agitate. The working masses, the true owners of the revolution, will take charge.”



Shi Mwape closed with proverbial language in Bemba, calling for solidarity and patience, indicating that the political tide will turn through people power.



“Mango taipila pamo, lelo nenshiku tashichela mumo. Uwa kweba imfya ya noko, muntashi. Uumfya ukufina Kwamucele, untu asendele. Pano tufikile, naulya uwushalimo, akabamo!”