🇺🇸 2028 SHOWDOWN: NEWSOM SURGES AHEAD OF VANCE IN EARLY WHITE HOUSE RACE





California Governor Gavin Newsom has jumped out to an early lead in the 2028 presidential race, topping Senator JD Vance in a new national survey of likely voters.





The poll shows Newsom at 46.2%, compared to Vance’s 40.3%, with 13.5% of voters still undecided a sizeable bloc that could shake up the race. But when undecided voters who are leaning toward a candidate are factored in, Newsom’s advantage widens to 53.2%, while Vance trails at 46.8%.





The survey, conducted by Big Data/@Peoples_Pundit for the 1776 Law Center between February 16–18, sampled 1,805 likely voters nationwide.





While 2028 is still years away, the numbers hint at an early battleground forming and a potentially fierce coast-to-heartland political clash ahead.