2030 Agenda Is For Criminals Around Mnangagwa, Says Opposition MP

Tinashe Sambiri– Mbizo Constituency MP Hon. Corban Madzivanyika has launched a scathing attack on the proposed Constitutional Amendment No. 3 of 2026, describing it as a calculated attempt to entrench President Emmerson Mnangagwa in power and undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic framework.

In a strongly worded statement issued Tuesday, Madzivanyika said he “strongly condemns the proposed Constitutional Amendment No. 3 of 2026, which threatens to undermine Zimbabwe’s democracy and entrench authoritarian rule.”

“The amendments are a blatant attempt by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his grip on power, disregarding the will of the people and the country’s constitutional integrity,” he said.

The opposition legislator took particular aim at the proposal to have Parliament elect the President, arguing that it would strip citizens of their direct voting rights.

“The proposal to have Parliament elect the President is a gross disenfranchisement of Zimbabwean citizens, stripping them of their fundamental right to choose their leader.

This move is a recipe for disaster, concentrating power in the hands of a few individuals and undermining the principles of universal suffrage given in the founding values of our constitution,” he said.

Madzivanyika also rejected plans to extend presidential terms from five to seven years, warning that such a move could open the door to prolonged rule.

“The extension of presidential terms from 5 to 7 years is another concerning aspect, potentially allowing leaders to entrench themselves in power and stifle opposition. What stops the same system to call for 2040 come 2030?” he questioned.

“As a Parliamentarian, I got the current mandate from the people. But to then say I can now sit to extend my life in Parliament for a further 2 years without the same mandate I got in 2023 is just outrageous, irrational and egocentric. This contradicts the spirit of the 2013 Constitution, which aimed to promote democratic governance and term limits,” he added.

The Mbizo MP further expressed concern over proposed changes affecting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and traditional leaders, saying such reforms risk weakening oversight and electoral credibility.

“Furthermore, the changes to the roles of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and traditional leader roles raise serious concerns about governance and accountability.

These institutions play a crucial role in ensuring free and fair elections, and tampering with them undermines the credibility of the electoral process,” he said.

Madzivanyika claimed resistance to the amendment is growing across various sectors of society.

“The opposition to this amendment is widespread, with opposition groups, war veterans, and civil society organizations united in their rejection of these changes.

They recognize that these amendments prioritize political survival over the needs of the people, threatening economic reform and social justice,” he said.

He urged the President to abandon what he called power-consolidating reforms and instead address Zimbabwe’s pressing challenges.

“Zimbabweans deserve better than a government that prioritizes power over people.

I urge President Mnangagwa to reconsider these amendments and engage in inclusive, transparent dialogue with stakeholders to address the country’s pressing challenges,” he said.

“Instead of consolidating power, the government should focus on addressing the economic crisis, corruption, and human rights abuses that plague the nation. The people of Zimbabwe demand accountability, transparency, and genuine democracy.”

Madzivanyika concluded by declaring: “I stand with the people of Zimbabwe in rejecting these amendments and calling for a government that truly represents their interests. Abasha 2030!”

