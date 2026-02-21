“2030 AT YOUR OWN PERIL!”: Christopher Mutsvangwa WARNS Emmerson Mnangagwa AS TERM EXTENSION STORM ERUPTS





Outspoken war veteran and ZANU PF heavyweight Christopher Mutsvangwa has reportedly warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to pursue a controversial 2030 term extension “at his own risk,” declaring that “age and coups walk together” in a chilling political broadside.





The dramatic warning comes as a bill has been tabled in Parliament seeking to extend Mnangagwa’s term from 2028 to 2030 without a referendum. The proposal has sparked fierce public backlash, with critics accusing the ruling party of attempting to sidestep constitutional safeguards.





Prominent lawyers, including David Coltart and Thabani Mpofu, argue that any extension of presidential term limits requires a national referendum.





But insiders say ZANU PF is keen to avoid a public vote amid growing unpopularity of the proposed extension. With tensions rising and political temperatures soaring, the 2030 battle lines are now clearly drawn.