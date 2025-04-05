21 CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANIZATIONS APPLAUDED FOR REJECTING FLAWED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT ROADMAP



Lusaka… Saturday April 5, 2025



Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have received widespread commendation for their firm stance against the proposed constitutional amendment roadmap, following a joint press statement they issued yesterday.



The statement, which rejected the current reform process, was described as a bold and necessary intervention by Socialist Party member and activist, Thompson Luzendi.



In a statement to the media, Luzendi praised the CSOs for what he called a “historic stand” in defense of democracy.





He said the 21 organisations had demonstrated clarity, courage, and conviction at a time when the country’s political landscape demanded it most.



According to Luzendi, the CSOs’ refusal to be co-opted into a process he described as “lacking credibility, inclusiveness, and transparency” was a reflection of their commitment to democratic principles.





He warned that the proposed constitutional amendments were being rushed through in a manner that appeared to serve the interests of a single political party, rather than the broader Zambian public.



“The CSOs’ rejection of the roadmap is not just a political act,” Mr. Luzendi stated. “It is the right thing to do by any law-abiding organisation. The soul of our democracy must not be auctioned off through non-contentious reforms that disguise partisan motives.”





He said the statement issued by the CSOs echoed the concerns of millions of Zambians who were increasingly worried about democratic backsliding, the manipulation of institutions, and threats to the rule of law.



He reiterated the long-standing position that any constitutional reform must be people-led, participatory, and grounded in genuine national dialogue.





Mr. Luzendi criticised the roadmap for being vague and rushed, and for failing to address core national concerns such as electoral integrity, the separation of powers, and effective local governance.



He asserted that by rejecting the flawed process, civil society had placed itself on the “right side of history.”





“In moments like these, silence is complicity,” he said. “These brave organisations have chosen to speak out, and in doing so, they have stood with the people, with democracy, and with the future of this nation.”



He also issued a call to action to youth, activists, faith-based leaders, academics, and citizens, urging them not to remain passive.





“This is your moment too,” he said. “Engage. Mobilize. Defend the Constitution—not because it is perfect, but because the process to change it must be.”



Addressing the government, Luzendi warned President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND administration not to misinterpret the public’s peacefulness as submission or indifference.





He said Zambia had risen before to protect its democracy and would not hesitate to do so again.



Mr. Luzendi concluded by applauding the CSOs involved, including Chapter One Foundation, ActionAid, Civil Society for Poverty Reduction, Alliance for Community Action, Transparency International Zambia, Media Institute for Southern Africa, People’s Action for Accountability and Good Governance, Women in Law and Development in Africa, PANOS Institute Southern Africa, Zambia Alliance of Women, Foundation for Democratic Process, Centre for Environmental Justice and many others.





He described them as the “conscience of the nation” and emphasized that history would remember their courage during a time of political uncertainty.



“When history is written,” he said, “it will record that at a time of great uncertainty, these organisations chose courage over convenience and people over politics.”