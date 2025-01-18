22 YEAR OLD MAN  IN COURT FOR ATTEMPTING TO R#PE BIOLOGICAL MOTHER

Young man in hot soup for erecting instrument of mass reproduction on mother



A 22 year old man of Lusaka’s George compound has been dragged to court for attempting to rape his 44 year old biological mother Christmas day.





Fanizani Phiri, appeared at the Lusaka Magistrate Court before magistrate Mutinta Mwenya and pleaded not guilty to the charge.



Phiri, an employee of a named Tobacco company in Lusaka is facing one count of Attempted incest by males Contrary to Section 159(3) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





According to the court’s record, Phiri on December 25, attempted to rape his mother after he threw her on the bed half naked.



It is alleged that Phiri found his mother seated in the sitting room and went to sit on her laps, but she pushed him and went to her bedroom but he followed her.





Phiri reportedly closed the door and removed his trousers as his manhood stood erect and strong like the walls of Jericho, ready to commit a taboo.



The suspect then pushed his mother on the bed and forced himself on top of her, leaving her with only one weapon to safeguard herself, which was her mouth.





With all the strength she had, she channeled the strength of all conductors in calling customers as she screamed, alerting a neighbour.



The neighborhood reportedly rushed to the bedroom, broke the door and entered, only to find Phiri on top of his mother half naked.





It is also alleged that Phiri’s intention was to have sex with his mother.



The court has since adjourned the matter to February 5, 2025 for commencement of trial.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba January 18, 2025