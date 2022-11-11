22 YEAR OLD MAN SENTENCED TO 120 YEARS TO PRISON

“He will finish his setence when he will be 142 years old”

THE Livingstone High Court sitting in Mazabuka has sentenced a 22-year-old man of Zimba to 120 years imprisonment for defilement, rape and arson.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that this in a matter where Lucky Kaluwe otherwise known as Chilombwana of ChaIibamba village of Zimba District was charged with six offences.



Facts are that Chilombwana committed the offences between 1st April, 2022 and 19th May, 2022.

The offences are three counts of rape, two counts of defilement of a child and one count of arson.

Chilombwana is said to have been beating up husbands, raping their wives and later commanding them to walk naked, among other notorious acts.



Chilombwana was also previously convicted by the Kalomo Magistrates Court on six cases of assault and unlawful wounding.

In delivering judgement, Livingstone High court Judge Willy Sinyangwe sentenced Chilombwana to 20 years imprisonmen