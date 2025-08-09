22-year-old man who gunned down his grandparents said ‘God told him to’ do it: Report

Authorities in Florida said a 22-year-old man, who was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting deaths of his grandparents, told a deputy that “God told him” to send the deceased victims to him.

Besides allegedly shooting and killing his grandparents, identified as the Rev. George White, 83, and Mary White, 81, authorities also claim that the suspect, Jeremyah Campbell, also shot and injured a neighbor, WESH 2 reported.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said the July 24 shootings occurred on Washington Street in West Melbourne, adding that Campbell is from Texas.

An arrest affidavit stated that in the aftermath of the shootings, Campbell was “sobbing uncontrollably and shouting a stream of incoherent words” when he was located by deputies. The affidavit also stated that he later spoke with a deputy and said “God told him to send his grandparents to him.”

Deputies noticed Campbell “to be sweating, to have dilated pupils and [to be] making incoherent statements such as claiming to see cyclops and claiming Satan was in his head,” per a search warrant obtained by WESH 2.

Prior to the fatal incident, a family member informed investigators that the suspect and his grandparents had gotten into an argument, the report stated. The relative said the argument was based on a suspicion regarding Campbell taking an unknown drug that had negatively impacted him.

Campbell has since been charged with the murder of his grandparents, and he is being held without bail.