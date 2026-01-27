23-year-old medical student who failed medical exam twice fakes attack and chops off his own foot to secure admission under disability quota

A 23-year-old medical aspirant, who lodged an attempted murd£r complaint, claiming unidentified assailants had amputated his foot while he was asleep, might have deliberately severed his foot to secure admission in a medical college through disability quota, Jaunpur police said.

According to police, an attempt to murd£r case was initially registered after a man named Akash Bhaskar lodged a complaint on Sunday, stating some assailants attacked his younger brother, Suraj Bhaskar, a resident of Khalilpur village, and severed his left leg from the midfoot region.

However, during the course of investigation, police said they found evidence suggesting that the injury was self-inflicted and carried out with the intention of securing admission in a medical college under the disability category, officials said.

“A diary was recovered where the victim had written ‘I will become an MBBS doctor in 2026,’ and had also mentioned the word ‘amputation’ in his notes. These findings, along with his statements, led the police to question his version of events,” officials said, adding the victim was reportedly under mental stress having failed to clear National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) twice.

Police said they found no sign of forced entry into the victim’s house and their suspicion grew based on the evidence collected so far.

Suraj is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, police said.

According to officials, the complainant alleged that his brother was attacked on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the assailants attacked Suraj and fled the spot, leaving him unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital and a complaint was lodged at the Line Bazaar police station.

However, based on electronic evidence and technical analysis, the police found no indication of forced entry into their house.

They said that as per the complainant, the attack happened between midnight and 5 am, which should have resulted in heavy blood loss, something that was not found at the spot. After searching the area, they also recovered a syringe with anaesthetic drug, raising further suspicion, officials said.

The police also found that the victim had a minor disability in his hand and had earlier visited Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to obtain a disability certificate. However, the certificate was not issued as the percentage of disability was found to be below the required limit.

Based on the evidence collected so far, police said the investigation suggests that the youth may have allegedly amputated his foot using a grinder machine, commonly used in house construction and other works.

They are currently seeking legal opinion to determine what sections of criminal law could be levelled against him, officials said.