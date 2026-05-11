25 OPPOSITION POLITICIANS WHO HAVE PAID K100,000 TO ECZ TO CONTEST THE AUGUST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

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OPPOSITION POLITICIANS WHO HAVE PAID K100,000 TO ECZ TO CONTEST THE AUGUST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

The following opposition politicians have reportedly paid the K100,000 nomination fee to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in their bid to contest the August presidential elections:



1. Howard Kunda – Zambia Wake Up Party

2. Charles Chanda – United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ)

3. Kelvin Fube Bwalya – Zambia Must Prosper


4. Brian Mundubile – Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD)

5. Given Mwenya Chansa – Movement for Economic Emancipation

6. Daniel Pule – Christian Democratic Party

7. Harry Kalaba – Citizens First



8. Enock Roosevelt Tonga – Third Liberation Movement

9. Sebastian Kopulande

10. Francis Mandona Mwape – People’s Party

11. Kasonde C. Mwenda – Economic Freedom Party


12. Chitalu Chilufya – Patriotic Front (PF)

13. Chanda A.B. Katotobwe – Patriots for Economic Progress

14. Kafula Mubanga – Development People’s Party

15. Richard Silumbe – Leadership Movement Party



16. Fred M’membe – Socialist Party

17. Moses Mawere – Exodus Party for Peace and Prosperity

18. Makebi Zulu – Resolute Party

19. Given Katuta – Independent Candidate

20. Xavier Franklin Chungu – Liberal Democratic Party



21. Willa Joseph Mudolo

22. Brian Mushimba – Organised People’s Party

23. Richwell Siamunene – New Focus Party

24. Peter Chanda – New Congress Party

25. Trevor Musonda Mwamba – Independent Candidate

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