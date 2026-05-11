25 OPPOSITION POLITICIANS WHO HAVE PAID K100,000 TO ECZ TO CONTEST THE AUGUST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

OPPOSITION POLITICIANS WHO HAVE PAID K100,000 TO ECZ TO CONTEST THE AUGUST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS
The following opposition politicians have reportedly paid the K100,000 nomination fee to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in their bid to contest the August presidential elections:
1. Howard Kunda – Zambia Wake Up Party
2. Charles Chanda – United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ)
3. Kelvin Fube Bwalya – Zambia Must Prosper
4. Brian Mundubile – Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD)
5. Given Mwenya Chansa – Movement for Economic Emancipation
6. Daniel Pule – Christian Democratic Party
7. Harry Kalaba – Citizens First
8. Enock Roosevelt Tonga – Third Liberation Movement
9. Sebastian Kopulande
10. Francis Mandona Mwape – People’s Party
11. Kasonde C. Mwenda – Economic Freedom Party
12. Chitalu Chilufya – Patriotic Front (PF)
13. Chanda A.B. Katotobwe – Patriots for Economic Progress
14. Kafula Mubanga – Development People’s Party
15. Richard Silumbe – Leadership Movement Party
16. Fred M’membe – Socialist Party
17. Moses Mawere – Exodus Party for Peace and Prosperity
18. Makebi Zulu – Resolute Party
19. Given Katuta – Independent Candidate
20. Xavier Franklin Chungu – Liberal Democratic Party
21. Willa Joseph Mudolo
22. Brian Mushimba – Organised People’s Party
23. Richwell Siamunene – New Focus Party
24. Peter Chanda – New Congress Party
25. Trevor Musonda Mwamba – Independent Candidate