25 OPPOSITION POLITICIANS WHO HAVE PAID K100,000 TO ECZ TO CONTEST THE AUGUST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

OPPOSITION POLITICIANS WHO HAVE PAID K100,000 TO ECZ TO CONTEST THE AUGUST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS



The following opposition politicians have reportedly paid the K100,000 nomination fee to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in their bid to contest the August presidential elections:





1. Howard Kunda – Zambia Wake Up Party



2. Charles Chanda – United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ)



3. Kelvin Fube Bwalya – Zambia Must Prosper





4. Brian Mundubile – Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD)



5. Given Mwenya Chansa – Movement for Economic Emancipation



6. Daniel Pule – Christian Democratic Party



7. Harry Kalaba – Citizens First





8. Enock Roosevelt Tonga – Third Liberation Movement



9. Sebastian Kopulande



10. Francis Mandona Mwape – People’s Party



11. Kasonde C. Mwenda – Economic Freedom Party





12. Chitalu Chilufya – Patriotic Front (PF)



13. Chanda A.B. Katotobwe – Patriots for Economic Progress



14. Kafula Mubanga – Development People’s Party



15. Richard Silumbe – Leadership Movement Party





16. Fred M’membe – Socialist Party



17. Moses Mawere – Exodus Party for Peace and Prosperity



18. Makebi Zulu – Resolute Party



19. Given Katuta – Independent Candidate



20. Xavier Franklin Chungu – Liberal Democratic Party





21. Willa Joseph Mudolo



22. Brian Mushimba – Organised People’s Party



23. Richwell Siamunene – New Focus Party



24. Peter Chanda – New Congress Party



25. Trevor Musonda Mwamba – Independent Candidate