25 presidential aspirants pay nomination fees

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says 25 presidential aspirants have paid the nomination fees of K100, 000 as at April 30, 2026

Speaking on Diamond TV this morning, the Commission’s Principal Electoral Officer – Policy and Procedures Electoral Operations, Steve Nyondo, said that the commission is expecting the number to go up.

“It is possible that the the number will go up from the 25 that have already paid nomination fees because people have a constitutional right to participate in an election,” he said.

He further advised all aspiring candidates to always attend stakeholders engagements organized by the commission so that they do not miss any information about the elections.

He also said that the nomination for Presidential aspirants are scheduled for May 18 to 21st, 2026, while nominations for aspiring members of parliament are scheduled for May 8, 2026.

He added that nominations for Mayors and Council Chairpersons are scheduled for May 19, while nominations for councilors have been scheduled for May 20 and 21.

” All those interested in participating in the elections should ensure that they are fully prepared and be available whenever ECZ calls for stakeholders engagements,” Nyondo added.

Meanwhile, Nyondo has assured ECZ stakeholders of continued transparency and open dialogue.

He said that being transparent is one of the core values of the commission.

Nyondo said stakeholders have nothing to worry about as the commission would not do anything that is not in line with its values.

By Sanfrossa Mberi

Kalemba May 1, 2026