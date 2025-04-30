25 YEAR OLD KASENENGWA   MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY RAPING A 90-YEAR OLD WOMAN

25 YEAR OLD KASENENGEA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY RAPING A 90-YEAR OLD WOMAN



A 25-year-old man has allegedly raped a 90-year-old woman in Kasenengwa, Eastern province.



This happened yesterday around 14 hours at Mkanire village in Senior Chief Nzamane’s area.



Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Robertson Mweemba has identified the suspect as Sipiliyano Lungu , who has since been arrested.



Mr Mweemba says the victim sustained painful neck and general body pains as she was squeezed on the neck by the suspect during the ordeal.



He has explained that the matter was reported to the police by the victim.