26 Iran-Linked Tankers Slip Past U.S. Piratical blockade



At least 26 vessels linked to Iran have reportedly managed to bypass the ongoing U.S. naval enforcement operation aimed at restricting Tehran’s oil exports.





The ships are believed to be part of Iran’s so-called “shadow fleet” a network of tankers that often operate under the radar by disabling tracking systems, changing identities, or rerouting cargo to avoid detection.





The United States has maintained a strong naval presence in key waterways, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, and has successfully intercepted several vessels. However, the latest developments suggest that enforcement remains challenging and not fully airtight.





Iran has condemned the seizures as acts of piracy, while Washington insists the actions are part of sanctions enforcement targeting illicit oil trade.





The situation highlights growing tensions at sea, with global energy routes increasingly becoming a focal point in geopolitical power struggles.



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