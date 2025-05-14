27-Year-Old To Contest Nakonde Seat



By Moses Mbewe Jr



A 27-year-old aspiring Member of Parliament has announced his intention to contest the Nakonde parliamentary seat, becoming one of the youngest figures to enter the 2026 race.





Harry Simuntala, a law student and Secretary General of the National Freedom Front Party(NFF), is known for his activism in governance and climate justice.





He supports constitutional reforms such as mixed member proportional representation and says young people must now lead efforts to reshape politics.





While critical of both the ruling party and the current opposition, Mr Simuntala believes his campaign can shift focus toward people’s livelihoods rather than political rivalry.





He has told Sun TV News in an interview that his candidacy will reflect grassroots priorities and youth-driven policy as his party prepares to launch a citizen-based manifesto.