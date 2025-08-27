29 SOCIALIST PARTY RALLIES BLOCKED IN THE LAST 4 YEARS



…UPND has shrunk Zambia’s democratic space, says Dr. Musumali





Lusaka… Wednesday August 27, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has condemned Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government for denying it democratic space by rejecting more than 29 notifications to hold political rallies.





SP General Secretary, Dr. Cosmas Musumali, said the continued denial of permits is detrimental to the growth of Zambia’s democracy.





Speaking on The Socialist Hour programme on Hot FM Radio in Lusaka today, Dr. Musumali noted that during the Patriotic Front (PF) administration, the Socialist Party was at least granted two permits to hold public rallies.





“As a political party, we need to engage with the masses by sharing our ideas and vision,” he said.





“Four years down the line, the UPND has failed to fulfill its campaign promises. The promises have become a liability to both the party and President Hakainde Hichilema. In some quarters, he is even referred to as Bashi Promise–a leader who makes continuous promises without delivering.”





Dr. Musumali stressed that the UPND had campaigned on a platform of expanding democratic space but has instead done the opposite.





“We have applied for 29 rallies, and all have been denied. For the past four years, we have not held a single rally. At least under the PF government, we managed to hold two,” he argued.





“In terms of building democratic space, the UPND has fared worse than the PF. That is unacceptable and dangerous.”





He further condemned the UPND for fostering divisions in the country, warning that such developments threaten national unity.