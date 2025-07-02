2face Idibia apologises to his wife Natasha, his kids and fans for saying men are not s@xually built to be with one woman

Popular Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia, has apologised to his wife, Natasha, his kids, and his fans for saying men are not s@xually built to be with one woman.

The singer recently sparked a debate during a podcast appearance when he claimed that men are not made to have sex with just one woman.

“A man is not built to sexu@lly be with one woman. A man can love one woman d!e, but it’s impossible for a man to sexu@lly be with one woman only. It’s the biology of man.” he said

Social media users responded to his comment in a variety of ways, with some describing it as an excuse for cheating and others supporting his position as “honest” and “biological.”

He seems to have changed his mind and has now publicly apologised for his remark. He said that his remark was “unlegendary” and ought not to have been made. He expressed regret to his fans, children, and wife Natasha for the disparaging remark.