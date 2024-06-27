2PAC MURDER SUSPECT KEEFE D CLAIMS HIS CANCER CAME BACK DUE TO JAIL FOOD

2Pac‘s murder suspect Keefe D has claimed that his cancer has returned and blamed the recurrence on the state of the food in jail.

Keefe (real name Duane Davis) was speaking about his health during a court appearance on Tuesday (June 25) where he revealed that he was no longer cancer free.

The former Crip said: “I got cancer. I been in jail eating processed food. I had colon cancer… they serve all this processed food, they don’t serve no fruit, it’s terrible. Fake potatoes. Fake milk. Fake everything. It ain’t good for an ex-cancer patient. I got it again.”

He also hit out at the lack of medical care he has received, saying: “They took me to thee hospital on May 5. He came into my cell and said, ‘Hurry up and get dressed, you need emergency surgery.’

“They referred me to my cancer doctor so I went and seen him on May 8 and he said, ‘I’ll get you to do a colonoscopy in a week, CT scan in two weeks, CT scan in three weeks.’

“They haven’t came here to do nothing. I’m in a life situation and I will do anything to save my life.”

This is not the first time that Keefe D and his legal team have criticized his diet and medical care in jail.

In a motion for bail filed last year following his arrest for 2Pac’s 1996 murder last September, Keefe’s attorneys argued: “He is not getting his bi-monthly oncologist check-ups. Additionally, his heart health has declined. He was put back on a group of medications to try to get things under control.

“He has to take these medications in the jail because he is unable to do the things necessary to maintain proper health. His diet in jail is terrible. He is given heavily-processed meals full of sodium that barely pass as food.”

Keefe D was denied bail again after the judge delayed ruling on whether to approve the alleged killer’s $750,000 bond.

The judge expressed suspicion over where the funds for the bond had come from.

“I don’t really see where the money is coming from,” Judge Kierny said. She announced that her decision about whether the suspect would be freed pending trial would happen after she finishes looking at financial records.

Music manager and podcaster Wack 100 had claimed to have secured the money but the court is concerned the bond cash has been raised in exchange for an interview with Keefe D.