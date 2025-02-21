2Pac Murder Trial Delayed To 2026 After New Evidence Allegedly Supports Keefe D’s Innocence

2Pac‘s murder trial has been delayed until next year after new evidence was discovered, allegedly supporting Keefe D‘s not guilty plea.

Originally scheduled to start next month in Las Vegas, the trial was postponed to February 9, 2026, by Judge Carli Kierny during a hearing on Tuesday (February 18).

The ruling came after Keefe D (real name Duane Davis), who is the only person to ever be charged with the killing of the rap legend, filed a motion to delay the trial, citing new witness testimony which apparently helps to prove his innocence.

Judge Kierny said during the hearing: “It looks like there are quite a few things that are left to be done to get this case prepared so that Mr Davis can have effective assistance of counsel.”

The judge also asked Keefe D if he agreed to the delay, which he did.

In the aforementioned motion, Keefe D’s legal team argued that they needed more time to interview witnesses and do investigative work that was critical to their case.

According to the defense, investigators have discovered witnesses who can prove that Keefe D was not at the scene of the murder, which occured in September 1996 on the Las Vegas strip.

Keefe D has been in police custody since September 2023 when he was charged with orchestrating the fatal shooting of 2Pac, which marked the first arrest in the decades-old case.

He also recently attempted to get his murder charge dismissed, claiming that he had previously agreed an immunity deal with law enforcement.

The former Compton Crip told detectives in 2008 that he was involved in ‘Pac’s murder, but his lawyers argued that he made this admission as part of a proffer agreement, meaning anything he said could not be used against him in court, and that this agreement should still stand.

Prosecutors denied that there was any evidence of such an agreement, which the judge ultimately agreed with, ruling in their favor.

Keefe’s legal team have also said that various other statements he has made about 2Pac’s murder were just for “entertainment purposes.”