$3.6 MILLION “GIFT” FOR PARLIAMENT SPARKS POLITICAL FIRESTORM!



Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has announced a stunning USD $3.6 million donation to all 360 Members of Parliament and Senators, claiming the gesture has received personal approval from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Each legislator is reportedly set to receive $10,000 for “constituency development,” with funds to be handed to Speaker Jacob Mudenda next week. The announcement, made on Independence Day via social media, has ignited fierce debate across Zimbabwe’s political landscape.





The timing is raising eyebrows, coming just weeks before a heated parliamentary vote on a disputed constitutional amendment that could extend presidential term limits. Critics say the move risks influencing lawmakers at a sensitive political moment, while Chivayo insists it is an “olive branch” benefiting both ruling and opposition MPs.





He added that those who refuse the money may be replaced in funding by “more competent” local figures. Opposition voices and civil groups have already raised alarm over possible political pressure and influence. #BreakingNews #PoliticalDrama