3 CHINGOLA TEENAGERS HOSPITALIZED AFTER DRINKING “STRENGTH GRANTING CONCOCTION”

Two elderly Men in Chingola District on the Copperbelt have been arrested after they alleged to have administered a concoction suspected to be poison to three 16 year old boys, who later became sick.

It is reported that, the three incidents occurred on October, 14, 2023, were Stanley Sachilombo, of Luswishi, Fipuya area, Isaac Mubanga, and Shadrick Kaumba, both from kakalo Area, in Chingola were administered to unknown substance to drink by the elderly men identified as Daniel Chintala and Steven Chipoya both residents of Fipuya area.

And Copperbelt Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba tells Mafken FM radio that, Police in Chingola district received the reports from the boys parents.

Mr. Mweemba says the concoction caused the victims to sustain stomach and waist pains as well as general body pains.

He explains that, the three victims on the said date went to the aforementioned elders to have some traditional medicine administered on them so that they can have more strength.

The Copperbelt police Chief has disclosed that, the trio have since been taken to Nchanga north general hospital for examination treatment with their condition stable.

MAFKEN FM