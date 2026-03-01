🚨 Breaking News : 3 U.S. Service Members Unalived, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic Fury — Combat Operations Continue





TAMPA, Fla., March 1 — The United States military has confirmed that three U.S. service members were unalived in action and five others were seriously wounded during ongoing operations under Operation Epic Fury, according to an official update released at 9:30 a.m. ET.





The statement further noted that several additional personnel sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions. Those affected are currently receiving medical evaluation and are in the process of being returned to duty.





Officials added that major combat operations remain underway and response efforts are continuing. No further operational details were provided in the update.



Source: U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) official statement, March 1.