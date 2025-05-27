30 DAYS FOR PUBLIC SCRUTINY OF CONSTITUTION BILL



THE Constitution Amendment Bill number 25 of 2025 will be published for 30 days to ensure further consultation with all Zambians before the introduction of the document to Parliament.





Minister of Justice Princess Kasune says the bill will be availed to the public before it goes for first reading in the National Assembly.





“The publication of the draft bill will give stakeholders an opportunity to read the contents and provide an objective analysis of the bill so that the country can have a refined Constitution that will stand the test of time,” Ms Kasune said in Mansa during a stakeholder consultation, engagement, awareness and sensitisation meeting on the Constitution Amendment Bill 25 of 2025, whose gazette notice was published at the weekend.





Ms Kasune had a similar stakeholders’ engagement in Central and North-Western provinces.



ZDM