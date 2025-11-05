30 days is unfair but I’m okay, we learn every day – Binwell Mpundu

30 days is unfair but I’m okay, we learn every day – Mpundu



Nkana Member of Parliament, Binwell Mpundu, has described his 30-day suspension from Parliament as unfair, saying that similar conduct by some members of the ruling party has not attracted the same disciplinary action.





Yesterday, Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, suspended Mr. Mpundu for 30 days on two counts, contempt of the National Assembly and use of unparliamentary language towards Mongu Member of Parliament Oliver Amutike.





But speaking when he featured on Christian Voice’s Chatback program in Lusaka today, Mr. Mpundu said the suspension has deprived the people of Nkana of representation, adding that the Speaker could have guided him to withdraw his remarks instead of imposing a suspension.





“The charge and suspension were based on issues that other MPs also commit in the House,” said Mr. Mpundu.





He noted that several citizens have since advised him to use more refined language when addressing matters in Parliament, a call he says he has taken seriously.





Mr. Mpundu emphasized that his allegiance remains with the Zambian people and will continue to represent their interests passionately.





He further dismissed assertions that he is overly outspoken in the National Assembly, stating that his activism stems from a genuine desire to be the voice of ordinary Zambians.



-RCV