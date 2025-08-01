30% U.S. tariff on South African goods takes effect today, government warns of job losses



A 30% tariff on South African exports to the United States has officially took effect today, following the collapse of trade negotiations between the two countries.





The tariff forms part of a broader U.S. policy shift under President Donald Trump, targeting 69 countries with new import duties aimed at correcting trade imbalances. South Africa has been hit with one of the highest rates.





Trade Minister Parks Tau has warned that the new tariff could threaten thousands of local jobs, particularly in sectors such as automotive manufacturing, agriculture, and steel.





“Our exporters are now at a serious disadvantage,” said Tau. “We made meaningful offers during negotiations, but the U.S. rejected them.”





President Cyril Ramaphosa called the move unjust and said South Africa would explore alternative trade routes and partners, including through BRICS alliances.





The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition is expected to hold urgent talks with affected industries in the coming days as the country braces for the economic impact.