$30K DRONE WIPES OUT $300M US RADAR: Gulf Defense Shield Blown Apart



A low-cost Iranian drone reportedly worth just $30,000 has destroyed a $300 million long-range 360° air surveillance and missile defense radar site in Bahrain that supported the United States Fifth Fleet.





The radar installation, operational since 2004, served as a critical early warning system for detecting aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missile threats across the Gulf. Its loss marks a stunning blow to one of the region’s key defensive assets.





Military analysts say the strike underscores a new reality of modern warfare: inexpensive unmanned systems can cripple high-value infrastructure in seconds.

The attack is likely to raise urgent questions in Washington and allied capitals about force protection, vulnerability and the escalating technological arms race reshaping conflict in the Middle East.