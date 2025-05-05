32-YEAR-OLD ZAF OFFICER ASSAULTED BY HIS SUPERIOR IN MANSA



A 32-year-old Zambia Airforce (ZAF) officer has allegedly been assaulted by his superior at ZAF main office in Mansa district in Luapula Province.



Luapula Province Police Commissioner, Mwala Yuyi has disclosed the incident to ZANIS which happened on Friday, May 2 2025 around 09:00 hours.



Mr Yuyi said Police in Mansa received a complaint from Captain Nswana Kayeyi reporting his superior Lt Col Paul Maluku, Staff Officer -Administration at ZAF main office Mansa, for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm contrary to section 248 chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia against.



Mr Yuyi said the assault victim sustained a bleeding nose and swollen face from the attack.



“After giving a statement the victim was issued with a medical report and further action will only be taken after a medical examinations report,” Mr Yuyi said.



Zanis