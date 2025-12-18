34 people accused of stoning President Hichilema in Chingola have been charged with terrorism, among other charges

STATE SEEKS TO ADD TERRORISM CHARGE IN CHINGOLA RIOT CASE



THE State has moved to add a sixth charge, terrorism against the 34 individuals appearing before the Chingola Magistrate Court in connection with the November 8, 2025 riot in Chiwempala Township.





The accused are already facing five counts: riotous behaviour, damage to property, theft, and arson.





During a session initially set for a bail ruling, State Prosecutors informed the court of their intention to amend the indictment. They also argued that both the nine juveniles and the 25 adults should be denied bail, stating that terrorism is a non‑bailable offence.





Resident Magistrate Maybin Kapaya ruled that the State must await the court’s first ruling before making any amendments. He later granted bail of K5,000 to the nine juveniles, released on their own recognizance with sureties.





The 25 adults were denied bail, with the court citing substantial grounds presented by the State.





The court also dismissed a defence application requesting a mental health assessment for one accused person, noting that no evidence of prior mental illness had been presented.





The State has now formally applied to add the terrorism charge and revoke bail for the juveniles. Magistrate Kapaya has reserved his ruling on this latest application to December 22, 2025, and all accused persons remain on remand.



ZNBC