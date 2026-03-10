35-year-old rapper set to be Nepal’s new Prime Minister

Balendra Shah, a rapper turned politician, is set to become Nepal’s next prime minister after his party won by an unprecedented margin.

Shah, known widely as Balen, and his Rastriya Swatantra party (RSP) secured a rare landslide victory in the first election since youth-led protests during which dozens were k!lled and the former government was toppled.

“It is the victory of hope and change,” said Ramesh Paudyal, a senior RSP leader. “It is the most beautiful endorsement of the gen Z movement. The true tribute to the gen Z martyrs will be expressed through the work carried out every day by the government led by Balendra Shah.”

The public anger at the political old guard was evident in the results, with veteran parties and their leaders losing vast numbers of seats.

Balen’s RSP, which was formed only three years ago by a former TV executive, was handed a rare outright majority.

The election was considered one of the most significant and gripping in years, pitting the heavyweights who have dominated Nepal’s politics for decades against a younger generation pledging to end corruption and bring about a fresh start for the country.

Despite being relatively new to politics, Shah, 35, had been seen as the frontrunner, running a dynamic campaign that tapped into the hunger for change, particularly among young Nepalis.

An engineer by training, Shah rose to fame as a rapper whose tracks took aim at poverty, unemployment and corruption. In 2022, he pivoted to public office, running independently to become the mayor of Kathmandu. After winning a strong majority, he began the mammoth task of cleaning up the city, including removing unauthorised buildings and sorting out rubbish.

The youth uprising in September last year elevated Shah to national prominence.

After protests suddenly erupted, sparked by a ban on social media but driven by a larger frustration at lack of opportunities, the government hit back with force and 19 protesters were k!lled.

The uprising spiralled into wider unrest and arson attacks that left 70 d£ad, and resulted in the resignation of the government led by the four-time prime minister KP Sharma Oli and his veteran Communist party.

The speed at which the government was toppled left many in the movement in shock. Shah was the favoured choice by the gen Z protest leaders to become interim prime minister, but he declined and instead chose to wait to run until formal elections were held on 5 March.

Shah contested directly against 74-year-old Oli. The rapper’s overwhelming victory was finally declared on Saturday night, March 7, by 68,348 votes to 18,724 for Oli.

As he conceded victory, the former prime minister said he wished Shah an “uninterrupted five-year term, heartfelt best wishes”.

Arriving to pick up his certificate of election in his signature dark sunglasses and black blaze

r, Shah emerged from the sunroof of his vehicle and held up a banner bearing the words: “Congratulations to all of you, this is your victory.”

There was much jubilance at Shah’s win.

“One of the main factors behind the gen Z movement, KP Oli, has been defeated. It feels like justice has been delivered to the martyrs,” said Aditya Karna, 23. “Now there is an expectation that Balen will lead the country toward a better future.”