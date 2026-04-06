🚨365 AMERICAN SERVICE MEMBERS HAVE BEEN WOUNDED. 13 KILLED-A total of 365 American service members have been injured as part of U.S. operations against Iran, according to newly released Pentagon figures.





Iran War, Day 37. Here are the 10 latest updates you should probably know…



1. PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST SET A DEADLINE. TUESDAY 8PM. “EVERY POWER PLANT IN IRAN GOES DARK.”



Trump told the Wall Street Journal the U.S. will destroy “every power plant” in Iran if the country doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday.





“If they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing.”



He then posted on Truth Social:



“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one. Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH!”

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Iran’s response: The strait won’t reopen until Iran is “fully compensated” for war damages.



2. DELTA FORCE AND SEAL TEAM SIX WERE INSIDE IRAN. BOTH.



The elite Army Delta Force and Navy SEAL Team Six were among the hundreds of special operations troops involved in the rescue of the U.S. Air Force colonel stranded inside Iran.



The injured officer was ultimately rescued following two days of risky operations after his F-15E was shot down during a night mission in southwestern Iran.





3. IRAN CLAIMS IT DESTROYED TWO C-130s AND TWO BLACK HAWKS DURING THE RESCUE.



The IRGC claimed on Sunday that Iranian forces destroyed two C-130 aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters during the rescue operation for the U.S. pilot in southern Isfahan.



It also claimed to have destroyed an MQ-9 Reaper drone during the operation.





4. IRAN STRUCK ORACLE’S OFFICE BUILDING IN DUBAI.



Iran targeted Oracle’s multistory office building in Dubai overnight.



Authorities said debris fell on the facade of the building.





The apparent drone attack occurred when offices would normally be empty and no injuries were reported.



Iran said the attack was in response to the attempted assassination of former Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi — who was severely wounded while his wife was killed.





5. THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS NOW ALARMED. INTEREST RATE CUTS FOR 2026 ARE IN JEOPARDY.



Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said the Iran war risks fueling inflation, making it harder for the Fed to ease interest rates in 2026.





Before the conflict, he was confident the Fed could cut its benchmark rate this year.



That optimism has waned as the war drives up oil and fuel prices.





6. 365 AMERICAN SERVICE MEMBERS HAVE BEEN WOUNDED. 13 KILLED.



A total of 365 American service members have been injured as part of U.S. operations against Iran, according to newly released Pentagon figures.



247 are Army, 63 Navy, 19 Marines, and 36 Air Force.



7. IRAN HIT KUWAIT AGAIN. POWER PLANTS AND DESALINATION FACILITIES.



Two Kuwaiti power and water desalination plants were damaged by Iranian drone attacks on Sunday, causing the shutdown of two electricity generating units.



Kuwait has now had its oil refinery, power plants, and water supply all targeted.





8. IRAN FIRED ON U.S. BASES IN JORDAN OVERNIGHT.



The Iranian military announced it attacked U.S. bases in Jordan overnight.



Saudi Arabia also reported the interception and destruction of an Iranian cruise missile.





9. PAKISTAN AND EGYPT ARE NOW THE SECRET BACK CHANNEL BETWEEN WASHINGTON AND TEHRAN ACCORDING TO PAKISTAN



Pakistan and Egypt are among the countries channeling communications between U.S. and Iranian officials, a Pakistani official source confirmed to CNN on Sunday.



Iran has rejected these claims multiple times.





10. THE HUMAN TOLL. 6,833 CASUALTIES EVACUATED TO HOSPITALS IN ISRAEL ALONE.



As of Sunday April 5, 6,833 casualties had been evacuated to hospitals in Israel since the war began.



In Lebanon, more than 1,400 people have been killed. Iran reports over 2,076 dead and 26,500 wounded.

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This is Day 37.



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(Robert Kiyosaki: Author, Rich Dad Poor Dad)